Massage therapist arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting client in North York

Kwangho Lee, 52, has been arrested for sexual assault. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 24, 2026 4:21 pm.

A registered massage therapist has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a client in North York.

Toronto police say they were called to the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue area on June 20 for reports of a sexual assault.

The victim attended a scheduled massage appointment with the suspect where he allegedly sexually assaulted them.

Kwangho Lee, 52, of Toronto was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Investigators believe there may be more alleged victims and his photo has been released.

He is scheduled to appear in court on September 16.

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