MDA Space signs new satellite contract with Canadian Space Agency

TORONTO — MDA Space Ltd. has signed a $688-million contract with the Canadian Space Agency for a synthetic aperture radar satellite.

The new satellite will operate with the Radarsat Constellation Mission satellites that were built and launched by MDA Space in 2019.

The agreement follows an initial $44.7-million contract to procure and deliver long lead parts awarded in December of last year.

The satellite will be based on the MDA Chorus satellite which is set to launch later this year.

The contract announced Wednesday also includes the launch and improvement of the satellite ground control, security and data management systems.

The company says the contract will be added to its backlog in its second quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MDA)

The Canadian Press