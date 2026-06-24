Ukraine’s latest long-range strikes on Russia hit a major natural gas plant and satellite centers

An owner rummages through the ashes on the site of the ruined city marketplace after Russian recent missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 24, 2026.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Illia Novikov, The Associated Press

Posted June 24, 2026 6:36 am.

Last Updated June 24, 2026 8:46 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces struck a major natural gas processing plant and two key satellite communications centers in their latest nighttime attacks on Russia, Ukraine’s General Staff said Wednesday.

The operation was part of Ukraine’s aerial campaign targeting energy facilities and military industries that has intensified as Kyiv builds bigger and better long-range weapons to ward off Russia’s full-scale invasion, now in its fifth year.

In response, Moscow has ordered the redeployment of some air defense systems from Russian regions to the capital and to Crimea’s Kerch Bridge, a crucial transport link for supplying Russian troops, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. The bridge connects the Crimean Peninsula with the Russian mainland.

“It is important that as many Russians as possible come to understand that it is the Russian leadership’s rejection of diplomacy that is prolonging the war,” Zelenskyy said on X.

Zelenskyy has accepted an unconditional ceasefire demanded by U.S. President Donald Trump but Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused.

Ukraine says the stricken gas plant was one of the world’s largest

The overnight attack hit the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant, which is part of a complex that also houses the only helium plant in Russia, the General Staff said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app. The attack set the complex on fire, it said.

Orenburg, in the southern Urals near Russia’s border with Kazakhstan, is more than 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) behind the front line in eastern and southern Ukraine.

The plant is one of the largest gas complexes in the world, according to the General Staff. It produces helium, used in liquid-fuel rocket engines and guidance systems, and ethane, a key component in producing solid rocket fuel and gunpowder, it added.

Overnight attacks also hit two satellite communication centers used by the Russian military, according to the General Staff.

One was the Dubna Space Communications Center near Moscow, which it described as Russia’s largest ground-based satellite communications complex, and the other was in the Vladimir region east of the capital.

It was not possible to independently verify the General Staff’s report, and Russian officials made no immediate comment.

The General Staff’s statement did not say whether the military used drones or missiles in the assault, but drones have recently been used to strike Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Ukraine continues to hammer Crimea

Ukraine has recently focused its drone and missile attacks on Crimea, aiming to cut off the vital Russian-held peninsula, and overnight drone strikes knocked out power in Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the city’s Moscow-installed governor, said Wednesday.

Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, sits in a strategic location on the Black Sea. It has naval bases and also provides an important supply line to Moscow’s forces inside Ukraine.

Ukraine recently destroyed more than 60,000 tons of Russian ammunition when it hit a Baltic Fleet arsenal near St. Petersburg, Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine is trying to disrupt military supply lines in Crimea and strike the peninsula’s power grid at the height of the summer tourist season. Kyiv hopes the campaign will embarrass Putin and increase public pressure on him to end the war, according to Western analysts.

Ukraine’s Security Service said Wednesday it struck two military airfields and destroyed missile systems in Crimea.

Drones kill at least 3 in Russia and 2 in Ukraine

Russian forces shot down 323 Ukrainian drones overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

Two people were killed and two others wounded overnight in a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, east of Moscow, regional Gov. Gleb Nikitin said. Also, a Ukrainian drone strike killed one person overnight in Russia’s Belgorod border region, bordering Ukraine, local officials said.

Ukraine’s air force, meanwhile, said Russia launched 101 long-range attack drones overnight.

Russian drones attacked the city of Balakliia in northeastern Ukraine, killing a 56-year-old woman, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration. Also, a 57-year-old streetcar driver man died as a result of a Russian guided aerial bomb that hit the outskirts of Sumy, said Oleh Hryhorov, head of the regional military administration.

___

Elise Morton in London contributed.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Illia Novikov, The Associated Press





Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Funeral today for Toronto constable fatally shot during police raid

TORONTO — Mourners are expected to gather today to honour a Toronto constable who was fatally shot during a police raid earlier this month. A procession for Const. Marc Pinizzotto is set to begin at...

3h ago

Man wanted in alleged murder of his parents in Mississauga spotted in High Park

A man who is wanted in connection to the alleged murder of his parents last week was spotted in High Park on Monday night, Peel police say. Peel police say Jordan Sangwin, 46, was seen in High Park...

12h ago

Toddler attacked by coyote in Whitby, Durham police say, amid spike in GTA encounters

Police officers were called to a public field near a forested area at Coronation Road and Rossland Road on June 22, where the young child was attacked while accompanied by his parents.

57m ago

Fans to honour Koné ahead of Canada-Switzerland match in Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Canada fans will honour injured midfielder Ismaël Koné ahead of today's crucial World Cup match against Switzerland at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, where captain Alphonso Davies is expected...

3h ago

Top Stories

Funeral today for Toronto constable fatally shot during police raid

TORONTO — Mourners are expected to gather today to honour a Toronto constable who was fatally shot during a police raid earlier this month. A procession for Const. Marc Pinizzotto is set to begin at...

3h ago

Man wanted in alleged murder of his parents in Mississauga spotted in High Park

A man who is wanted in connection to the alleged murder of his parents last week was spotted in High Park on Monday night, Peel police say. Peel police say Jordan Sangwin, 46, was seen in High Park...

12h ago

Toddler attacked by coyote in Whitby, Durham police say, amid spike in GTA encounters

Police officers were called to a public field near a forested area at Coronation Road and Rossland Road on June 22, where the young child was attacked while accompanied by his parents.

57m ago

Fans to honour Koné ahead of Canada-Switzerland match in Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Canada fans will honour injured midfielder Ismaël Koné ahead of today's crucial World Cup match against Switzerland at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, where captain Alphonso Davies is expected...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Chance of rain on Thursday

As temperatures heat up towards the end of the week, Toronto could see some rain late Wednesday and into Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

4:36
Ford defends government polling on Billy Bishop expansion

A survey conducted in December last year showed 70 percent support for the expansion of Billy Bishop airport but the latest survey shows nearly 55 percent are opposed. Mark McAllister has more on the premier’s response.

15h ago

0:43
Montreal shooting suspect identified as 25-year-old from Alberta

A Quebec coroner has identified the lone shooting suspect allegedly linked to the deadly incident in a Montreal community as 25-year-old Seth Scott Hatfield from Lethbridge, Alberta.

20h ago

2:28
$75M OLG Lotto Max won by first-ever brother-sister duo

Toronto siblings Jonathan R. and Mylene P. have made Ontario lottery history, becoming the first brother‑sister duo ever to win a major OLG jackpot after claiming a staggering $75 million LOTTO MAX prize from the March 3, 2026, draw.

22h ago

0:31
King City home struck by gunfire, suspect at large

York Regional Police are searching for a suspect after a home in King Township was struck by gunfire early Tuesday.

23h ago

More Videos