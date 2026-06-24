Toddler attacked by coyote in Whitby, Durham police say, amid spike in GTA encounters

The attack happened before Durham police issued a public safety advisory urging residents to be vigilant following several coyote‑related incidents. Photo: iStock. GHOST BEAR

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 24, 2026 8:09 am.

Last Updated June 24, 2026 8:31 am.

A toddler is in stable condition after being bitten by a coyote in Whitby on Monday, Durham police say.

Police officers were called to a public field near a forested area at Coronation Road and Rossland Road on June 22, where the young child was attacked while accompanied by his parents. Officers say the boy was first taken to a local hospital, then transferred to a Toronto‑area facility for further treatment.

To protect the family’s privacy, investigators are not releasing additional details about the victim beyond confirming he is a toddler.

Durham police say they have notified Animal Services and Public Health, both of which are now involved in assessing the incident and monitoring wildlife activity in the area.

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The attack happened before Durham police issued a public safety advisory urging residents to be vigilant following several coyote‑related incidents. The Tuesday advisory warned that coyotes are most active at dawn and dusk and may become aggressive if they feel threatened or cornered.

The Whitby attack is the latest in a string of troubling incidents involving coyotes and young children in the GTA. Last month in Markham, a child was scratched by a coyote, prompting a police warning, and a 16‑year‑old girl, also in Markham, was bitten while walking near her home, leading to a joint investigation by police and animal services.

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