Canada now eligible to take part in Eurovision song contest

Dara from Bulgaria holds up the trophy after winning the Grand Final of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, May 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted June 25, 2026 11:04 am.

Last Updated June 25, 2026 11:49 am.

OTTAWA — Canada is now eligible to participate in the Eurovision song contest after CBC/Radio-Canada became a full member of the European Broadcasting Union.

In last fall’s federal budget, the government said it was looking at getting Canada into the international song contest.

Eurovision, which has been running for decades, features performers from various countries and is co-ordinated by the European Broadcasting Union.

The broadcasting union says Canada became a full member after a vote today at its general assembly.

A spokesperson for CBC/Radio-Canada says full members are eligible to participate in the contest.

The spokesperson said the public broadcaster would have more to say about the song contest later.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

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