Canada now eligible to take part in Eurovision song contest

OTTAWA — Canada is now eligible to participate in the Eurovision song contest after CBC/Radio-Canada became a full member of the European Broadcasting Union.

In last fall’s federal budget, the government said it was looking at getting Canada into the international song contest.

Eurovision, which has been running for decades, features performers from various countries and is co-ordinated by the European Broadcasting Union.

The broadcasting union says Canada became a full member after a vote today at its general assembly.

A spokesperson for CBC/Radio-Canada says full members are eligible to participate in the contest.

The spokesperson said the public broadcaster would have more to say about the song contest later.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press