Cow spotted on the loose on Highway 400 north of Innisfil Beach Road

Ontario Provincial Police are asking drivers to slow down and keep an eye out for cow on the loose after it was spotted on Highway 400 near Innisfil Beach Road.

In a social media post, police said the cow was spotted on the right shoulder of highway before OPP diverted it to a sideroad off the highway.

It’s now off the highway and moving south.

Emergency services in the area are also looking out for the rogue cow.

The cow is currently off the highway and moving south. Other emergency services in the area have been advised.

^rt pic.twitter.com/NO368Uco0h — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 25, 2026