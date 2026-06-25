Cow spotted on the loose on Highway 400 north of Innisfil Beach Road

Aurora OPP reported spotting a cow trotting along Highway 400, bringing traffic to a standstill.

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 25, 2026 3:59 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2026 4:22 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police are asking drivers to slow down and keep an eye out for cow on the loose after it was spotted on Highway 400 near Innisfil Beach Road.

In a social media post, police said the cow was spotted on the right shoulder of highway before OPP diverted it to a sideroad off the highway.

It’s now off the highway and moving south.

Emergency services in the area are also looking out for the rogue cow.

Cow spotted on the Highway 400 near Innisfil Beach Road. HANDOUT/Ontario Provincial Police
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