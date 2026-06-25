Federal government strengthen laws surround strangulation and intimate partner violence

WARNING: This story contains graphic content related to intimate partner violence, and may be disturbing to some readers. If you or someone you know may be a victim of intimate partner violence, you can call the Assaulted Women’s Crisis Lines at 416-863-0511, toll-free at 1-866-863-0511, or text #7233 on your Bell, Rogers, Fido or Telus mobile phone

As changes to the criminal code are set to come into effect next month, police services and advocates are shining a light on the rising cases of strangulation in intimate partner violence(IPV).

With the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act, courts will be mandated to highly scrutinize IPV allegations during bails hearings. Conditional sentences, such as house arrest for sexual assault convictions, will be restricted and pre-trial detention will be the default for cases involving choking and strangulation.

A mother of two who CityNews spoke with about surviving intimate partner violence is an advocate for these changes. CityNews has agreed to protect her identity for safety reasons and will be referring to her as Audrey.

“It started with just name calling. It started with, ‘You’re fat today’ … then you get to the point where the only choices you have in your day are to be stupid or evil so you choose to be stupid … and that would include yelling and name-calling,” she shared.

Audrey said the COVID-19 pandemic was extremely isolating, allowing the abuse to escalated.

“The food isolation was definitely ramping up at this point especially for one of the kids in the house, it got to the point where I was hiding food in the house so that we could be eating … my larger exit plan became I need to get out now.”

Despite having no access to money, Audrey found a 45-minute window to pack up and leave with the kids and eventually her abuser was taken into custody.

“Sex was never my choice. It was at his discretion, at his preferences so those were the charges police moved forward with because they had the most weight and ability to prove,” she explained.

He was released on bail and was convicted, but never served any prison time.

IPV-related strangulation charges high in Peel region

In 2024, Peel police laid 553 strangulation-related charges in intimate partner violence occurrences. In 2025, that number increased by nine per cent to 604 charges.

So far in 2026, 248 strangulation charges have been laid.

Peel police say they have implemented a comprehensive approach to addressing strangulation, calling it a “serious and historically underreported form of intimate partner violence.”

The approach has allowed Peel to improve its ability to identify, investigate and support victims of strangulation.

“These efforts have increased awareness among frontline responders and community partners, leading to better detection and reporting of offences,” read their statement to CityNews. “As a result, the rise in strangulation-related charges reflects improved recognition and enforcement rather than solely an increase in incidents.”

According to the York Region Centre for Community Safety, being strangled even once by an intimate partner increases the risk of being killed by that same abuser by 750 per cent.

“It’s imperative we all understand this issue, what non-fatal strangulation, so that we know how to recognize it, document it and prosecute it when the time comes,” shared Jaspreet Gill, Executive Director of the York Region Centre for Community Safety.

“I am excited these changes are in place because I really do feel the consequences and the position I am in now are not enough to keep us safe,” shared Audrey.

Audrey said family court is failing survivors, telling CityNews judges handling her case have said co-parenting is what’s best for their child.

“I have to let him know where I am living essential at any point in time,” Audrey explained.

There is still a lot of skepticism about whether these new laws will make a difference for people in abusive relationships. The federal government says it will be tracking cases through the courts.