Gun control group repeats call for end to sales of SKS rifles after Montreal shooting

Police respond to a shooting in the Côte-des-Neiges district of Montreal on Monday, June 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 25, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 25, 2026 7:24 am.

A prominent gun control advocacy group is repeating its call for an immediate end to new sales of SKS rifles following deadly shootings in Montreal.

Police have not identified the type of firearm used to kill Montreal police officer Mohamed Lamine Benredouane and civilian bystander Michel Mizrahi this week.

But images circulating online indicate a long gun lying on the ground at the shooting scene appears to be an SKS.

In a media statement today, the group PolySeSouvient urges the federal Liberals to halt new sales of SKS models, saying it would close an obvious gap and send a clear signal.

Since May 2020, Ottawa has outlawed about 2,500 types of firearms on the basis they belong only on the battlefield.

It has not banned the SKS rifle, which is commonly used in Indigenous communities to hunt for food.

It also has been used in police killings and other high-profile shootings in recent years.

Ottawa says it is carrying out a broad review of Canada’s firearms classification regime that will include consultations with Indigenous communities on the SKS.

PolySeSouvient is calling for a “precise and accelerated schedule” for consultations and regulatory action on existing SKS rifles.

“The current pace is indefensible, and there is no official timeline,” the group’s statement says. “These weapons remain widely available, repeatedly linked to violence, and treated with a leniency they do not merit.”

Ottawa has initiated a compensation program for owners of banned firearms who turn in or deactivate their guns.

As things stand, owners who declared their prohibited firearms under the buyback program “can take public money and buy a new SKS rifle,” PolySeSouvient says.

“That is not public safety. It is a taxpayer-funded farce that leaves the same deadly threat on the market under a different name.”

With files from Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

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