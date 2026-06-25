Report: Kawhi Leonard, Raptors have mutual interest in reunion

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard looks on during the first half of an NBA game against the Atlanta Hawks, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Jayne-Kamin-Oncea/AP).

By Sportsnet

Posted June 25, 2026 1:35 pm.

Eight years after Kawhi Leonard first joined the Toronto Raptors for one thrilling title run and then swiftly departed, could a reunion be in the works?

The Raptors have “registered interest” in reuniting with the seven-time all-star, and Leonard would be “open to signing an extension” if he were dealt to Toronto from the Los Angeles Clippers, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on Thursday.

Leonard, 35, is in the final year of his current contract, which pays him $50.3 million before he can hit unrestricted free agency.

He is coming off one of his most productive — and healthiest — seasons, averaging a career-best 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals on 50.5/38.7/89.2 per cent shooting splits in 65 appearances. He finished tied for seventh in MVP voting and earned the seventh all-NBA selection (second-team) of his career.

Leonard’s preference is to remain with his hometown Clippers, Fischer added.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year was famously traded by the San Antonio Spurs to the Raptors in 2018 and then helped bring Toronto its first-ever NBA championship while winning his second Finals MVP award. Leonard averaged 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 24 playoff games that season.

He then opted to return home and join forces with Paul George on the Clippers instead of running it back with the Raptors. Yet despite making six playoff appearances in the eight seasons since, the Clippers have just one conference finals run to show for it and appear ready for a new direction after a 42-40 season.

Los Angeles traded away veterans James Harden and Ivica Zubac at the February trade deadline, bringing in much younger players in Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin, along with the No. 5 pick, which was used on 19-year-old Keaton Wagler.

The Raptors, meanwhile, made a return to competitive relevance last season thanks to a 46-36 record. It was Toronto’s first playoff appearance since 2022, but the team ultimately fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a seven-game first-round series.

While it’s unclear what price the Raptors will be willing to pay to make a trade for Leonard — the teams has all its own first and second round picks until 2032 and a handful of prospects and expiring salaries — GM Bobby Webster has acknowledged interest in exploring the market.

“Having a lot of assets, having our first-round picks, having players under rookie-scale contracts, that allowed us to build and be the youngest team in the playoffs. But at a certain point, we want to be opportunistic in the trade market, so we’ll look to do that in the summer and next trade deadline,” Webster told reporters after Round 1 of the NBA Draft on Tuesday.

The Raptors were reportedly interested in LaMelo Ball before the all-star guard was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and according to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, Toronto has shown interest in Bucks centre Myles Turner, should Milwaukee execute a fire-sale following the departure of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney says new Canadians told to surrender citizenship documents deserve answers

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday people who were told to surrender their proof of citizenship deserve an explanation and he will "be following up to ensure they get that." Immigration...

1h ago

Venezuelans search rubble for survivors after 2 strong quakes kill at least 188

LA GUAIRA, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelans searched for survivors beneath collapsed buildings Thursday and rescue teams raced to northern areas rocked by a pair of powerful earthquakes that officials say...

28m ago

Backlogs in long-term care, home care services driving ER wait times up: report

TORONTO — A new report says wait times at emergency departments across the country are made longer by a lack of available spots in long-term care facilities and home care programs. The Canadian Institute...

1h ago

York police appeal for witnesses in crash between cyclist and pickup truck in East Gwillimbury

York Regional Police investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a collision between a pickup truck and a cyclist in East Gwillimbury on Wednesday. Police were called to the area...

1h ago

Top Stories

Carney says new Canadians told to surrender citizenship documents deserve answers

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday people who were told to surrender their proof of citizenship deserve an explanation and he will "be following up to ensure they get that." Immigration...

1h ago

Venezuelans search rubble for survivors after 2 strong quakes kill at least 188

LA GUAIRA, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelans searched for survivors beneath collapsed buildings Thursday and rescue teams raced to northern areas rocked by a pair of powerful earthquakes that officials say...

28m ago

Backlogs in long-term care, home care services driving ER wait times up: report

TORONTO — A new report says wait times at emergency departments across the country are made longer by a lack of available spots in long-term care facilities and home care programs. The Canadian Institute...

1h ago

York police appeal for witnesses in crash between cyclist and pickup truck in East Gwillimbury

York Regional Police investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a collision between a pickup truck and a cyclist in East Gwillimbury on Wednesday. Police were called to the area...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
On-and-off thunderstorms expected Thursday

Heavy rain expected in the morning with on/off showers all day Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

3:41
Family, officers gather to mourn Toronto Const. Marc Pinizzotto 'Pinner'

In an emotional service, family, friends and colleagues of Toronto Const. Marc Pinizzotto remembered the life of their loved one known as 'Pinner.'

22h ago

2:59
Ovarian cancer treatment fails to clear funding hurdle

Many women living with ovarian cancer say current treatments available through public drug plans aren't working. The medication that is supposed to work is currently not covered. Pat Taney reports.

June 24, 2026 1:21 pm EST EST

3:17
Speeding on the rise since camera ban, Toronto report finds

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow say new data from the city found a 'horrifying' increase in speeding since the provincial order to remove speeding cameras.

June 24, 2026 12:55 pm EST EST

0:34
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for alleged murder of his parents spotted

A man who is wanted in connection to the alleged murder of his parents last week was spotted in High Park on Monday night, Peel police say.

June 24, 2026 12:35 pm EST EST

More Videos