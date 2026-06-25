Man dies in North York industrial accident: Toronto Police

Toronto Police say a man has died in an industrial accident in North York on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the RioCan Empress Walk Plaza near Yonge Street and Empress Avenue just after 5:00 p.m.

Police tell CityNews the man fell from an escalator and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The plaza has been evacuated and shut down and the Ministry of Labour has been notified.

No further details were immediately available.