Niagara man arrested in East York assault investigation

A Niagara man is facing charges after police allege he assaulted and threatened someone known to him in East York last Wednesday.

Officers were called about an assault in the Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue area on June 17.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as Jonathan Laranjeira, 37, assaulted and threatened the person.

The victim wasn’t injured. Investigators say the suspect and victim knew each other, but didn’t elaborate on the nature of their relationship.

Laranjeira was located the next day in Niagara by Niagara Regional Police officers.

He’s since been charged with assault and two counts of uttering threats cause death/bodily harm.