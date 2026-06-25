Oshawa man arrested for breaching terms of bail following conviction of sex offences against child

A 43-year-old man has been charged with breaching the terms of his bail after being convicted of sexual offences against a child.

On June 22, 2026, police in Durham Region say they received information that a man had breached conditions of his release order prohibiting him from being in the company of or communicating with anyone under the age of 16.

Following an investigation, police determined the man had violated his release order, and he was arrested without incident.

Alexander Brooking of Oshawa has been charged with failing to comply with a release order.