Prosecutors to drop Harvey Weinstein’s unresolved rape charge; his other convictions stand

Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan criminal court on Friday, May 15, 2026, in New York. (Timothy A. Clary/Pool Photo via AP)

By Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

Posted June 25, 2026 10:35 am.

Last Updated June 25, 2026 10:53 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors said Thursday they’ll drop a rape charge against Harvey Weinstein, instead of trying the former movie mogul for a fourth time in the #MeToo-era case.

Weinstein still stands convicted of another sexual felony in New York and others in California, and he is still behind bars. But the New York rape charge had remained unresolved after an overturned conviction followed by two hung juries.

The Oscar-winning producer denies all the accusations.

The rape charge concerned an allegation that he raped hairstylist and actor Jessica Mann in a Manhattan hotel in 2013.

Mann has testified that she also had a consensual, on-and-off relationship with Weinstein, who was married at the time.

But she told jurors she repeatedly tried to leave and said no to any sexual activity as he cornered her in the hotel room. She said he persevered, demanding that she undress and grabbing her arms, until she was afraid to keep protesting.

Weinstein was one of the movie industry’s most powerful figures, a producer of such tastemakers and hits as “Shakespeare in Love,” “Pulp Fiction” and “Chocolat.”

Then a series of sexual misconduct allegations against him became public in 2017, fueling the #MeToo campaign for accountability and eventually leading to criminal charges.

Weinstein was convicted in 2020 of raping Mann. Then an appeals court overturned that verdict for reasons unrelated to her testimony. Jury deliberations broke down at a 2025 retrial, and jurors deadlocked again at another retrial this spring.

The latest trial took a visible toll on Mann, 40, who testified for five days and was questioned for the first time about a diary-like, soul-baring note she wrote two days after the alleged rape, which she did not mention in the note. At one point during her testimony, Mann said she was struggling to focus, prompting court to wrap up early for the day.

The 74-year-old Weinstein, meanwhile, reported chest pains during deliberations, spurring another early end to court.

The rape charge in this case was a low-level felony punishable by up to four years in prison — less time than Weinstein already has served. He faces considerably longer sentences on the separate sex crime charges that produced convictions in New York and Los Angeles.

Weinstein didn’t testify at any of the trials, though he complained during and after the 2025 New York retrial that it was unfair; the judge disagreed.

His lawyers have maintained that all his accusers, who were trying to go places in show business, had completely consensual sexual liaisons with a movie studio boss who could help them. Weinstein himself has said he “acted wrongly, but I never assaulted anyone.”

The Associated Press does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted, unless they choose to be named, as Mann has done.

Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

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