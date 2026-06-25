Calls for Live Nation to do more to mitigate noise coming from Rogers Stadium

Exterior view of Rogers Stadium in North York. ROGERS STADIUM/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 25, 2026 11:40 am.

Rogers Stadium is in the spotlight at Thursday’s City Council meeting, but not for its upcoming concert lineup.

Coun. James Pasternak, who represents the Downsview Park area, is introducing a motion calling on venue operator Live Nation to hire a third-party sound expert in the wake of continued noise complaints from surrounding neighbourhoods.

Pasternak’s motion calls on Live Nation to identify any capital improvements, acoustical enhancements, and technologies that will mitigate sound dispersion into the neighbouring communities, as well as to build a sound barrier berm along the edge of the west Allen East District.

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The entertainment company has said none of its shows this year have exceeded sound level limits, adding that independent Municipal Licensing Officers have been onsite and in surrounding communities to ensure compliance with permitted limits.

However, residents as far away as York Region and Vaughan have complained about the noise levels this year.

The stadium attracted an estimated 700,000 people in its first season, and it’s expected to host more than one million people this year.

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