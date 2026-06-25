Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear U.S. stock fraud case involving B.C. man

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of a former B.C. lawyer contesting a US$30 million judgment for allegedly masterminding a transnational securities fraud.

The top court’s decision comes years after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission obtained a default judgment against West Vancouver’s Frederick Sharp for the purported stock fraud.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for District of Massachusetts said in 2021 that Sharp and others allegedly executed a sophisticated global con that bilked investors out of tens of millions of dollars.

In 2024, the B.C. Supreme Court granted a judgment recognizing and enforcing the ruling of a Massachusetts court that required Sharp to repay the alleged profits.

The B.C. Court of Appeal dismissed Sharp’s appeal last year.

The Supreme Court of Canada, following its usual practice, gave no reasons for declining to review Sharp’s case.