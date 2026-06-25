Tornado warning issued for areas southwest of London

A stock photo of lightning. (CityNews File Photo)

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 25, 2026 6:44 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2026 7:17 pm.

Environment Canada has issued a red-level tornado warning for areas southwest of London.

The warning is currently in effect for Chatham, Kent and Rondeau Park.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado,” the agency wrote. “Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.”

According to Environment Canada’s colour-coding system, red warnings are rare and reserved for “very dangerous and possibly life-threatening weather” that could cause “extreme damage and disruption.”

Environment Canada says the storm system is currently moving east at 40 km/h, with the following locations in its path:

  • Thamesville
  • Ridgetown
  • Highgate
  • Rodney

“This is a very dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the warning adds.

“Take cover immediately in a basement, interior room, or a sturdy shelter when threatening weather approaches. If no shelter is available, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris. If you are out on the water when threatening weather approaches, return to shore and seek shelter, if possible. Otherwise, move away from the path of the tornado to escape. Wear your lifejacket, lie face down and protect your head.”

A large swath of Southern Ontario is currently under yellow watch for severe thunderstorms.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney says new Canadians told to surrender citizenship documents deserve answers

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday people who were told to surrender their proof of citizenship deserve an explanation and he will "be following up to ensure they get that." Immigration...

6h ago

Venezuelans search rubble for survivors after 2 strong quakes kill at least 188

LA GUAIRA, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelans searched for survivors beneath collapsed buildings Thursday and rescue teams raced to northern areas rocked by a pair of powerful earthquakes that officials say...

14m ago

Federal government strengthen laws surround strangulation and intimate partner violence

WARNING: This story contains graphic content related to intimate partner violence, and may be disturbing to some readers. If you or someone you know may be a victim of intimate partner violence, you...

1h ago

Backlogs in long-term care, home care services driving ER wait times up: report

TORONTO — A new report says wait times at emergency departments across the country are made longer by a lack of available spots in long-term care facilities and home care programs. The Canadian Institute...

6h ago

Top Stories

Carney says new Canadians told to surrender citizenship documents deserve answers

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday people who were told to surrender their proof of citizenship deserve an explanation and he will "be following up to ensure they get that." Immigration...

6h ago

Venezuelans search rubble for survivors after 2 strong quakes kill at least 188

LA GUAIRA, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelans searched for survivors beneath collapsed buildings Thursday and rescue teams raced to northern areas rocked by a pair of powerful earthquakes that officials say...

14m ago

Federal government strengthen laws surround strangulation and intimate partner violence

WARNING: This story contains graphic content related to intimate partner violence, and may be disturbing to some readers. If you or someone you know may be a victim of intimate partner violence, you...

1h ago

Backlogs in long-term care, home care services driving ER wait times up: report

TORONTO — A new report says wait times at emergency departments across the country are made longer by a lack of available spots in long-term care facilities and home care programs. The Canadian Institute...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
On-and-off thunderstorms expected Thursday

Heavy rain expected in the morning with on/off showers all day Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

June 24, 2026 7:31 pm EST EST

2:57
Report shows increase in speeding post removal of automated speed cameras in Toronto

Toronto city staff reports after speed cameras were removed in November 2025, speeding has increased significantly. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow shows her frustration towards the subject. Alan Carter reports.

June 24, 2026 5:42 pm EST EST

3:41
Family, officers gather to mourn Toronto Const. Marc Pinizzotto 'Pinner'

In an emotional service, family, friends and colleagues of Toronto Const. Marc Pinizzotto remembered the life of their loved one known as 'Pinner.'

June 24, 2026 4:13 pm EST EST

3:17
Speeding on the rise since camera ban, Toronto report finds

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow say new data from the city found a 'horrifying' increase in speeding since the provincial order to remove speeding cameras.

June 24, 2026 12:55 pm EST EST

0:34
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for alleged murder of his parents spotted

A man who is wanted in connection to the alleged murder of his parents last week was spotted in High Park on Monday night, Peel police say.

June 24, 2026 12:35 pm EST EST

More Videos