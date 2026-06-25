Tornado warning issued for areas southwest of London

Environment Canada has issued a red-level tornado warning for areas southwest of London.

The warning is currently in effect for Chatham, Kent and Rondeau Park.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado,” the agency wrote. “Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.”

According to Environment Canada’s colour-coding system, red warnings are rare and reserved for “very dangerous and possibly life-threatening weather” that could cause “extreme damage and disruption.”

Environment Canada says the storm system is currently moving east at 40 km/h, with the following locations in its path:

Thamesville

Ridgetown

Highgate

Rodney

“This is a very dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the warning adds.

“Take cover immediately in a basement, interior room, or a sturdy shelter when threatening weather approaches. If no shelter is available, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris. If you are out on the water when threatening weather approaches, return to shore and seek shelter, if possible. Otherwise, move away from the path of the tornado to escape. Wear your lifejacket, lie face down and protect your head.”

A large swath of Southern Ontario is currently under yellow watch for severe thunderstorms.