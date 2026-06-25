The Big Story

The hidden power struggles shaping U.S.-Iran negotiations

A small motorboat passes anchored vessels in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Thursday, June 11, 2026.(Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 25, 2026 7:16 am.

It was a deal Prime Minister Mark Carney touted as a ‘game-changer.’ But in the days that followed after the United States and Iran signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU), it’s still unclear who holds the power and who should watch their back.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Aurel Braun, international relations professor at the University of Toronto, to discuss where U.S.-Iran negotiations stand, the implications of the new MOU, and the long-term risks for regional and global security.  

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