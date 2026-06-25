The hidden power struggles shaping U.S.-Iran negotiations

It was a deal Prime Minister Mark Carney touted as a ‘game-changer.’ But in the days that followed after the United States and Iran signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU), it’s still unclear who holds the power and who should watch their back.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Aurel Braun, international relations professor at the University of Toronto, to discuss where U.S.-Iran negotiations stand, the implications of the new MOU, and the long-term risks for regional and global security.

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