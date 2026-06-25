Woman killed, man shot himself in intimate partner violence case: Barrie police

Police in Barrie say a woman and a man whose bodies were found in a north-end home on Saturday died as a result of intimate partner violence.

Investigators say officers were called to a home in the area of St. Vincent Street and Osprey Ridge Road for a wellness check on June 20.

Police say officers found a 45-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man dead.

Investigators say the woman’s death has been deemed a homicide, while the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators recovered a firearm from the scene and are not looking for any additional suspects, and no charges are expected.

Police say they will not publicly identify the pair out of respect for the family.