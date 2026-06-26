13-year-old boy struck by vehicle in Ajax

A 13-year-old boy is in hospital after he was hit by a car in Ajax on Thursday.

Durham police were called to the area of Harwood Avenue North and Rossland Road West around 6:30 p.m. for a collision.

The boy was riding a scooter, moving west across the intersection and was struck by a vehicle going south, police said.

He was taken to a local hopsital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehcile remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Police are investigating what led to the collision and are asking anyone with information or cellphone, dash camera or surveillance video of the incident to contact them.