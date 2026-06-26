Canada has no plans to open embassies in Iran or Venezuela, Anand says

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand speaks with reporters before Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, June 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press

Posted June 26, 2026 2:22 pm.

Last Updated June 26, 2026 3:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada is not about to open any embassies in Iran or Venezuela, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Friday.

Anand said Canada relies on Italy to connect with Canadians in Iran but admits using an intermediary isn’t the most efficient way of dealing with consular issues.

“We do not have plans to open an embassy in Iran or Venezuela at the current time,” Anand told a news conference alongside Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ottawa.

A group called the Iranian Justice Collective said recently it had heard from an undisclosed source that the federal government intends to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen its embassy in Tehran.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday Canada is “at a disadvantage” when it responds to crises in countries like Iran where it lacks a diplomatic presence.

He also said Ottawa is not looking to re-establish diplomatic relations with Tehran and has had “no discussions” about restoring ties.

Global Affairs Canada said this week that talks with Iran are limited to consular matters, human rights and nuclear non-proliferation.

Carney also cited the situation in Caracas, where the lack of an active embassy makes it difficult for Ottawa to offer help to Canadians affected by the massive earthquakes that hit Venezuela on Wednesday.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Thursday he does not support reopening embassies with Iran.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s government severed ties with Iran in 2012, and Iran’s embassy in Ottawa has been empty since then.

Canada and Venezuela have not formally severed relations. Ottawa closed its Caracas embassy in June 2019 after Venezuela refused to renew expiring visas for diplomats.

Canadian diplomats told Parliament this year Ottawa has been considering restoring its diplomatic presence in Venezuela, but only as long as it can ensure the mission there would be protected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2026.

— With files from Kyle Duggan and Dylan Robertson

Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police warn partygoers about pick pockets ahead of Pride weekend

As millions of people prepare to hit the streets of Toronto to celebrate Pride weekend, police are reminding partygoers to keep an eye on their belongings and watch out for pick pockets. “A moment...

4h ago

Meet the Halton Region Police Service's new Electronic Storage Detection dog

She's only two years old but she's already been a working professional for four months and is a rising star among the ranks of the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS). K9 Cache, a yellow Labrador...

1h ago

Police crack down on GTA drug trafficking network, $4.7M worth of drugs seized

Authorities have arrested three men who are accused of trafficking narcotics between Ontario and Quebec. Ontario Provincial Police say they were tipped off to a drug trafficking network operating in...

1h ago

Hotel occupancy down in Toronto during first weeks of World Cup

An organization representing Toronto hotels says demand for accommodations in the city is down as more rooms stood empty during the first two weeks of the World Cup than in the same time last year. Sara...

32m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police warn partygoers about pick pockets ahead of Pride weekend

As millions of people prepare to hit the streets of Toronto to celebrate Pride weekend, police are reminding partygoers to keep an eye on their belongings and watch out for pick pockets. “A moment...

4h ago

Meet the Halton Region Police Service's new Electronic Storage Detection dog

She's only two years old but she's already been a working professional for four months and is a rising star among the ranks of the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS). K9 Cache, a yellow Labrador...

1h ago

Police crack down on GTA drug trafficking network, $4.7M worth of drugs seized

Authorities have arrested three men who are accused of trafficking narcotics between Ontario and Quebec. Ontario Provincial Police say they were tipped off to a drug trafficking network operating in...

1h ago

Hotel occupancy down in Toronto during first weeks of World Cup

An organization representing Toronto hotels says demand for accommodations in the city is down as more rooms stood empty during the first two weeks of the World Cup than in the same time last year. Sara...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
'Suspicious' house fire tears through Kleinburg home

Police say they are investigating a suspicious house fire that happened early Friday morning in Kleinburg.

6h ago

2:23
Pleasant weekend to be followed by hot, humid weather next week

The weekend's looking great, but next week will be a hot, sticky one. The details in our seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:38
2 Ajax trading card game shops latest in GTA to suffer brazen break-ins

As CityNews has been reporting, there have been a growing number of break-ins and thefts targeting trading card shops that specialize in high-demand cards like Pokémon. Nick Westoll has more on two Ajax businesses that are the latest to be targeted.

20h ago

2:54
Developer starts building garden suite where tree was cut down illegally

More questions are being asked about a development company accused of illegally chopping down trees across Toronto. Brandon Choghri takes us back to the site where all of the controversy began.

22h ago

0:38
Cow spotted strolling along highway 400

Aurora OPP reported spotting a cow trotting along Highway 400, bringing traffic to a standstill.

23h ago

More Videos