Canada has no plans to open embassies in Iran or Venezuela, Anand says

OTTAWA — Canada is not about to open any embassies in Iran or Venezuela, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Friday.

Anand said Canada relies on Italy to connect with Canadians in Iran but admits using an intermediary isn’t the most efficient way of dealing with consular issues.

“We do not have plans to open an embassy in Iran or Venezuela at the current time,” Anand told a news conference alongside Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ottawa.

A group called the Iranian Justice Collective said recently it had heard from an undisclosed source that the federal government intends to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen its embassy in Tehran.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday Canada is “at a disadvantage” when it responds to crises in countries like Iran where it lacks a diplomatic presence.

He also said Ottawa is not looking to re-establish diplomatic relations with Tehran and has had “no discussions” about restoring ties.

Global Affairs Canada said this week that talks with Iran are limited to consular matters, human rights and nuclear non-proliferation.

Carney also cited the situation in Caracas, where the lack of an active embassy makes it difficult for Ottawa to offer help to Canadians affected by the massive earthquakes that hit Venezuela on Wednesday.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Thursday he does not support reopening embassies with Iran.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s government severed ties with Iran in 2012, and Iran’s embassy in Ottawa has been empty since then.

Canada and Venezuela have not formally severed relations. Ottawa closed its Caracas embassy in June 2019 after Venezuela refused to renew expiring visas for diplomats.

Canadian diplomats told Parliament this year Ottawa has been considering restoring its diplomatic presence in Venezuela, but only as long as it can ensure the mission there would be protected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2026.

— With files from Kyle Duggan and Dylan Robertson

Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press