Canada signs deal with Qatar to strengthen public safety, address transnational crime

Canada has signed an agreement with Qatar that Ottawa says looks to address evolving security threats and strengthen public safety.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says strong international partnerships are essential to keeping Canadians safe.

He says the memorandum of understanding will see both countries work together on addressing transnational crime and evolving security threats.

Ottawa says the deal went into effect upon signing and can be renewed after five years.

It comes after Prime Minister Mark Carney travelled to Qatar in January, calling the trip a “new chapter” in bilateral relations.

Carney said the two countries will work to boost trade and strengthen “people-to-people” cultural ties, such as by expanding direct flights from Canada to Qatar.