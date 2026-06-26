CPP Investments and Lendlease selling Elephant Park rental portfolio to Greystar

TORONTO — The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and real estate group Lendlease have signed a deal to sell their Elephant Park residential portfolio in London to Greystar.

CPP Investments is expected to receive C$670 million in net proceeds under the deal for the 904-home portfolio.

Lendlease, an Australian firm, is expect to receive A$260 million.

Since CPP Investments’ and Lendlease’s initial investment in 2015 through their build-to-rent partnership, they have built four buildings.

U.S.-based Greystar invests in rental housing around the world.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the month, subject to customary closing conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2026.

The Canadian Press