Crews douse fire on 20th floor of East York high rise

Toronto Fire crews have doused a fire on the 20th floor of residential high rise in East York.

Firefighters were called to 47 Thorncliffe Park Drive, near Overlea Blvd., at around 4:27 p.m. Friday after smoke was reportedly emanating from a unit.

The fire was contained to a unit on the 20th floor.

It was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

Toronto Fire says crews remain on scene to clear smoke and assure no flare ups occur.