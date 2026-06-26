House fire in Kleinburg considered suspicious, police say

Police say they are investigating a suspicious house fire that happened early Friday morning in Kleinburg.

Emergency responders were called to an unoccupied home in the Nashville and Huntington roads area, near Highway 27 and Major MacKenzie Drive West, around 2:30 a.m.

Police say at least two suspects were seen fleeing the home in a vehicle after the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.