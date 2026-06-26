Man wanted in alleged murder of parents in Mississauga spotted near Humber Bay Park

Peel Regional Police say a man wanted in connection with the alleged murder of his parents last week was spotted near Humber Bay Park in south Etobicoke on Friday night.

“There was a confirmed sighting of Jordan Sangwin in the area of Lakeshore Blvd and Yachter Lane in Toronto,” police said in a social media post, adding that he was spotted at approximately 6 p.m. “Police are in the area.”

Investigators say Sangwin was last seen wearing a green hoodie, a red t-shirt underneath, shorts and carrying a black duffel bag. Anyone spotting him is asked to call 911 immediately.

The most recent sighting came three days after police said the 46-year-old was seen in High Park around 11 p.m.

Police have been searching for Sangwin since June 18 when a man and a woman were taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition after being found at a home in Mississauga.

Police later confirmed that a 70-year-old and a 71-year-old were pronounced dead.

Sangwin, the victim’s son, is considered “armed and dangerous” and is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for two counts of first-degree murder.