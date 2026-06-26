The Big Story

Canada is no stranger to misogyny. Why haven’t we changed that?

The tower of the University de Montreal is reflected in the school's memorial plaque that names the 14 victims on the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Ecole Polytechnique attack in Montreal on Dec. 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 26, 2026 8:54 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2026 9:00 am.

A more than 100-page manifesto filled with misogynistic and anti-police rhetoric was found in the hours after an Alberta man opened fire in a Montreal neighbourhood. Three people were killed, including an officer, the shooter and a civilian caught in the cross-fire.

This isn’t the first Canadian shooting attack rooted in misogynistic ideology, it succeeds the 2020 Nova Scotia shooting rampage, the 1989 Polytechnique shooting in Montreal.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to journalist and author, Elizabeth Renzetti, to discuss how Canada is missing the mark on antifeminist violence legislation, and how we can prevent a tragedy like this from happening yet again.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
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