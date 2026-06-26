Canada is no stranger to misogyny. Why haven’t we changed that?

A more than 100-page manifesto filled with misogynistic and anti-police rhetoric was found in the hours after an Alberta man opened fire in a Montreal neighbourhood. Three people were killed, including an officer, the shooter and a civilian caught in the cross-fire.

This isn’t the first Canadian shooting attack rooted in misogynistic ideology, it succeeds the 2020 Nova Scotia shooting rampage, the 1989 Polytechnique shooting in Montreal.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to journalist and author, Elizabeth Renzetti, to discuss how Canada is missing the mark on antifeminist violence legislation, and how we can prevent a tragedy like this from happening yet again.

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