Police crack down on GTA drug trafficking network, $4.7M worth of drugs seized

Authorities have arrested three men who are accused of trafficking narcotics between Ontario and Quebec.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were tipped off to a drug trafficking network operating in the Greater Toronto Area through information received by the Surete du Quebec in March 2026.

Then, on June 4, authorities from multiple police departments executed five search warrants on residences in Acton, Georgetown, Erin and Oshawa.

During the searches, police seized a mix of drugs, cash and electronic devices. The list includes:

46 kg suspected cocaine

400 bottles of liquid codeine (100ml)

1,400 oxycodone 80 mg tablets

2,500 oxycodone 5 mg tablets

Six bottles of liquid hydrocodone (500ml)

Cell phones

A quantity of Canadian currency

Police say the estimated street value of the drugs is around $4.7 million.

Authorities later arrested 34-year-old Stephen Hunter of Acton, 32-year-old Daniel Blight of Georgetown and 32-year-old Austin Huxter of Oshawa.

Hunter faces several charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, trafficking cocaine, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Blight and Huxter were both charged with two counts of possession of cocaine and oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused were all released from custody following bail hearings. They are scheduled to appear in court again next month.