Senegal, Iraq fans to head to stadium for Toronto’s last World Cup group match

Toronto, one of 16 host cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, will host six matches at BMO Field (renamed "Toronto Stadium" for the tournament), including Canada's opening game on June 12, 2026. Photo: City of Toronto.

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 26, 2026 7:54 am.

Toronto is hosting its last group stage match of the FIFA World Cup today, capping off the first half of a tournament that local officials say has brought out the city’s charms.

Fans are expected to pack Toronto Stadium this afternoon to watch Senegal and Iraq face off, with both teams clinging to faint hopes of reaching the knockout round.

City officials have said Toronto has “truly welcomed the world” during the international soccer competition, and visitors have shared stories online highlighting the warmth, diversity and hospitality they experienced.

Toronto police, meanwhile, have said security and safety have been overall satisfactory given the sheer number of people visiting the city during the tournament.

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