Toronto police warn partygoers about pick pockets ahead of Pride weekend

A police officer wears a Pride rainbow police patch on her vest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 26, 2026 11:26 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2026 11:34 am.

As millions of people prepare to hit the streets of Toronto to celebrate Pride weekend, police are reminding partygoers to keep an eye on their belongings and watch out for pick pockets.

“A moment of distraction is all it takes to separate you from your valuables,” Insp. Tricia Johnson told reporters during a press conference on Friday. “Pick pocketing, especially cell phone theft, is very common during large events and in large crowds.”

It’s a repeated warning from police, who say that hundreds of cell phones were previously reported stolen during Pride events in 2024 and 2025, with thieves taking advantage of the large crowds to swipe the costly devices. 

“Please keep your valuables safe in your front pocket or a zippered pouch,” Johnson explained. “Only bring valuables that you need to the event.”

TPS says it will have a visible presence alongside parade routes, major events and other festivals throughout the city to ensure public safety.

Pride Festival weekend events. Photo credit: Pride Toronto

“We respect the right to peaceful protest and ask everyone to respect the event, each other and the community,” Johnson added. “Please report any suspicious activity.”

Festivalgoers can flag down a police officer at the scene or report a theft online.

The Toronto Pride parade will take place on Sunday. It starts near Bloor and Yonge Streets at Rosedale Valley Road at 2 p.m. and runs down Yonge Street to Bay and Queen Street.

The Pride Street Fair will also be happening all weekend along Church Street from Bloor to Dundas Streets, with more than 200 vendors, live music and interactive experiences.

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