1 dead, ‘numerous’ others critically injured in multi-vehicle Brampton crash

One person is dead, and “numerous” others have been seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton.

Police in Peel Region say two vehicles collided at McVean Drive and Countryside Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and “numerous occupants” were transported to trauma centres in “serious and/or life-threatening condition,” according to a social media post by police.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known, and there were no further details about what led up to the crash.

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