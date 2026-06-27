1 dead, ‘numerous’ others critically injured in multi-vehicle Brampton crash

A Peel Region Paramedic Service ambulance is seen in this undated photo. PRPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 27, 2026 11:48 pm.

Last Updated June 28, 2026 12:26 am.

One person is dead, and “numerous” others have been seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton.

Police in Peel Region say two vehicles collided at McVean Drive and Countryside Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and “numerous occupants” were transported to trauma centres in “serious and/or life-threatening condition,” according to a social media post by police.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known, and there were no further details about what led up to the crash.

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