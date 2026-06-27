Canada’s Davies ready to play World Cup game vs. South Africa: Marsch

Canada's Alphonso Davies looks on during a FIFA World Cup training session, in Vancouver, on Friday, June 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 27, 2026 5:07 pm.

Head coach Jesse Marsch says Canada captain Alphonso Davies is ready to play in the FIFA World Cup. 

Marsch spoke to reporters at a press conference on Saturday ahead of Canada’s round-of-32 knockout game against South Africa in Los Angeles on Sunday. 

The 25-year-old star left back has not played since early May when he suffered a hamstring injury playing for Bayern Munich in a Champions League semifinal.

Davies joined the national squad in Edmonton at the end of May and, working with a personal trainer, followed return-to-play protocols before joining his teammates in full training. 

He was not available when Canada opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12, but was on the bench for the country’s 6-0 victory over Qatar in Vancouver on June 18. 

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch initially said he expected Davies to play in the country’s group-stage finale against Switzerland in Vancouver last Wednesday, but did not bring him off the bench and later said he used the talent as a “decoy” to disrupt the Swiss, who ultimately won the game 2-1. 

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