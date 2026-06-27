Chinese dissident who fled by dinghy to South Korea arrives in Canada, his friend says

This photo provided by The Taean Maritime Police, shows the rubber boat that a Chinese national had boarded when he was detained in the waters off South Korea's west coast, at a port in Taean, South Korea, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (The Taean Maritime Police/ via AP)

By Kanis Leung, The Associated Press

Posted June 27, 2026 9:28 am.

Last Updated June 27, 2026 3:59 pm.

HONG KONG (AP) — A Chinese political dissident who had fled to South Korea last month in a dinghy has arrived in Canada, his friend said on social media on Saturday.

Dong Guangping was aboard a 3.3-meter (10.8-foot) inflatable boat in the waters off a western South Korean island in May when he was detained by South Korea’s coast guard for allegedly violating the country’s immigration law. It was his fourth known attempt to flee China.

Appearing at a court hearing in South Korea, he told reporters that he hopes to go to Canada to reunite with his wife and daughters, who have already been resettled there, according to South Korean media.

In a post Saturday on X, his friend Sheng Xue, a Chinese Canadian activist, said Dong had landed in Toronto following an Air Canada flight on Friday.

“He just had a big bowl of noodles with eggs, tomatoes and shrimps,” she wrote in the post, adding that she has spent more than 10 years trying to get him out of China.

She attached a photo of Dong in a car with her and another photo of Dong holding a bowl.

Dong, a former police officer in China, had previously been detained several times for his activism. He was imprisoned for three years in 2001 for “inciting subversion of state power” and spent more than eight months behind bars after being arrested in 2014 for participating in a memorial for victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, according to past statements from Amnesty International.

He previously escaped to Thailand and Vietnam, but authorities there deported him back to China. Dong also unsuccessfully tried to swim to a Taiwanese island.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has not immediately commented.

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