Police hunt underway for 2 men who fled Chinatown car crash

Photo shows the scene of a car crash in Chinatown on Sat. June 27, 2026. (CityNews/Ricardo Alfonso).

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 27, 2026 7:35 am.

Toronto police are investigating an early morning car crash that happened in the city’s Chinatown neighbourhood Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street at approximately 5:20 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Police say two men who were in one of the cars, fled the scene on foot. Meanwhile, the driver of the other vehicle is cooperating with investigators.

Photo shows the scene of a car crash in Chinatown on Sat. June 27, 2026. (CityNews/Ricardo Alfonso).

One person from the second vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were provided.

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