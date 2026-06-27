Ronaldo and Portugal to face Croatia in Toronto in World Cup knockout stage

Soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo will look to continue his quest to win a World Cup title in Toronto, as Portugal will be coming to the city for a knockout stage game on July 2.

The Portuguese forward failed to tally a goal as his side ended the group stage portion of the tournament with a scoreless draw against Colombia on Saturday night. That left Portugal in second place in Group K, two points behind Colombia. It’s the fifth time in the last six tournaments that Portugal has advanced to the knockout stage.

Portugal will face Croatia, who earned a spot in the knockout round with a 2-1 win over Ghana 2-1 on Saturday.

It will be Croatia’s second match in Toronto after defeating Panama 1-0 on June 23.

Game time will be 7 p.m. at Toronto Stadium.

Hopes for a much-anticipated Portugal-England World Cup match ended after England scored a 2-0 win over Panama to take top spot in the group earlier in the day. Harry Kane scored his 11th career World Cup goal to break a tie with Gary Lineker for most by an England player at the tournament.