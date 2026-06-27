Woman charged in ‘targeted’ downtown Toronto stabbing
Posted June 27, 2026 10:33 am.
Last Updated June 27, 2026 10:37 am.
Toronto police arrested and charged a woman in connection with a “targeted” downtown stabbing that happened Saturday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Gerrard Street East and Yonge Street just after 10:15 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
When officers arrived at the scene they located a victim who was later transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say a woman was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.
The suspect and the victim were known to each other, according to authorities.
An investigation is ongoing.