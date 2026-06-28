Fans ready to rally as Canada takes on South Africa in FIFA World Cup knockout stage

Canada fans march to B.C. Place stadium before Canada and Switzerland play a World Cup Group B soccer match, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacob Mallari

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 28, 2026 6:00 am.

Last Updated June 28, 2026 7:52 am.

Canadian soccer fans will rally behind their team today as the nation heads into its first FIFA World Cup knockout stage match, taking on South Africa in a highly anticipated showdown.

Canada will face the South Africans in Los Angeles after the latter team upset South Korea 1-0 in Mexico City on Wednesday.

Canada advanced to the knockout stage for the first time despite a 2-1 loss in Vancouver to Switzerland, which topped the group.

So far in the tournament, Canadian fans have shown vibrant support for the team, packing both BC Place and Toronto Stadium, turning streets into rivers of cheering, flag-waving supporters and spending hours outside hotels awaiting the players’ arrivals and sendoffs.

Watch parties are expected to take place across the country as fans buzz with excitement for the match.

FIFA Fan Festivals in Toronto and Vancouver, as well as community spaces in cities from coast to coast, are scheduled to broadcast the game.

The fan experience highlight so far has been Canada’s 6-0 rout of Qatar at BC Place on June 18, which followed the country’s first World Cup point with a draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina in the June 12 opener in Toronto.

“You are watching Canadian history actually being moved in soccer, so it’s really exciting,” fan Nabi Zadeh said after the game against Switzerland.

“Canada is making history. Every game, every moment, it’s new.”

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch said Thursday that he’s expecting South Africa to be a strong opponent.

“Physically in transition and around the goal, being very decisive and athletic and powerful. So those are things that we usually are equipped with, and so that will challenge our ability to manage that,” Marsch said.

The round-of-32 matchup kicks off at 3 p.m. eastern time at Los Angeles Stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2026.

The Canadian Press


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