Lindsay teen charged in Leslieville brawl in May

An 18-year-old is facing more than a half dozen charges in connection with a brawl that occurred in Leslieville last month.

Investigators say around 10:30 p.m. on May 31, a fight broke out between a group of people in the Queen Street East and Leslie Street area.

According to police, one man was sprayed with a noxious substance while a second victim was slashed by another person with an edged weapon. He was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested Liam Jackman of Lindsay, who has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, assault, and three counts of administering a noxious thing.

Initially, police said they were looking for two suspects but following Jackman’s arrest, investigators say they are not looking for any other suspects.