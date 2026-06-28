Mississauga man accused of killing his parents is charged with murder

Peel Regional Police have arrested a man in connection with the alleged murder of his parents.

Authorities had been searching for 46-year-old Jordan Sangwin since June 18, when they were called to a home in Mississauga for reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found Sangwin’s 70-year-old mother, Carol, and a 71-year-old father, Gary, with serious injuries.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures and then transported the couple to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Authorities say they received 25 tips throughout a 10-day search period with possible sightings of Sangwin in Peel and Toronto.

He was found in a makeshift shelter in Mimico Creek Park on Saturday and placed under arrest.

Authorities have charged him with two counts of first-degree murder. If convicted, he could face a life sentence.