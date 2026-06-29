All EB lanes of Hwy. 401 at James Snow Parkway in Milton closed after crash

The scene of a highway crash in Milton on Monday, June 29, 2026. ONTARIO MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 29, 2026 5:47 pm.

Last Updated June 29, 2026 5:48 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers with the Highway Safety Division have closed all eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at James Snow Parkway in Milton after a multi-vehicle crash that sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash happened when a vehicle travelling eastbound tried to merge into the express lanes and crashed into the entry cushion that separates the collectors and express lanes.

“That sent the vehicle out of control into the path of an eastbound tractor-trailer,” Schmidt explained.

He said two people were in the vehicle, and the driver was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. The passenger had minor injuries.

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Four vehicles in total were involved in the crash, which happened just before 5 p.m.

As of Monday afternoon, the westbound lanes were still open but were moving slowly in the area.

Schmidt said the closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.

“Please have patience and avoid the area if you can,” he advised drivers.

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