Ministry of Labour investigating chemical spill at laundry service facility in Mississauga

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a chemical spill at a linen and laundry service facility in Mississauga on Monday.

Police and emergency services were called to 6580 Northwest Drive near Airport Road at around 10:00 a.m.

The building houses EcoTex Smarter Linen Solutions and was evacuated as a precaution. One person was transported to hospital, also as a precaution.

CityNews has reached out to the Ministry of Labour and EcoTex for more information.

More to come