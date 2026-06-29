Ministry of Labour investigating chemical spill at laundry service facility in Mississauga

Police and emergency services outside EcoTex in Mississauga following a chemical spill on June 29, 2026. Photo submitted by Lee Craig.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted June 29, 2026 12:39 pm.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a chemical spill at a linen and laundry service facility in Mississauga on Monday.

Police and emergency services were called to 6580 Northwest Drive near Airport Road at around 10:00 a.m.

The building houses EcoTex Smarter Linen Solutions and was evacuated as a precaution. One person was transported to hospital, also as a precaution.

CityNews has reached out to the Ministry of Labour and EcoTex for more information.

More to come

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