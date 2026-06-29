Ministry of Labour investigating chemical spill at laundry service facility in Mississauga
Posted June 29, 2026 12:39 pm.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a chemical spill at a linen and laundry service facility in Mississauga on Monday.
Police and emergency services were called to 6580 Northwest Drive near Airport Road at around 10:00 a.m.
The building houses EcoTex Smarter Linen Solutions and was evacuated as a precaution. One person was transported to hospital, also as a precaution.
CityNews has reached out to the Ministry of Labour and EcoTex for more information.
More to come