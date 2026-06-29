New digital licensing system for hunting, fishing in Ontario coming next year

Ontario is launching a new digital licensing system for anglers and hunters in early 2027. Photo by Clark Young on Unsplash

By Dilshad Burman

Posted June 29, 2026 12:23 pm.

The Province of Ontario is launching a new digital licensing system early next year for hunters and anglers to manage licences and tags.

The platform, called FishHuntON, is aimed at making licensing services more convenient and flexible and will operate alongside the existing in-person, online and phone service channels.

In a press release, the Province says the platform will provide convenient new ways to keep track of fishing and hunting licences and tags, including an app to buy and renew them and the ability to store licences and tags digitally in the app. They can then be accessed with or without cell service.

The system also provides hunters with the ability to submit proof of their hunter accreditation documents digitally and an easier way to submit hunter reports.

“The new system will also include a digital compliance tool used by conservation officers to protect Ontario’s fish and wildlife populations from unlawful fishing and hunting practices,” said the news release.

Along with the new features, FishHuntON will continue to provide the basic services of selling Ontario Outdoor Cards, licences, tags and big game draw applications online and in-person at private issuers and participating Service Ontario locations.

The Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH) was consulted on the new system and welcomed the improvements, saying they are pleased to see the government taking an “Ontario-first approach” to modernizing the fishing and hunting licensing system.

“By improving digital service options and maintaining a variety of ways to purchase licences and tags, this new system will provide better overall support. We are pleased to have been involved in this process and will continue to provide input to ensure the needs of Ontario’s anglers and hunters continues to be met,” said Matt DeMille, Executive Director of OFAH.

Updates and information about the new licensing system’s launch in early 2027 are available on the province’s website.

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