Ontario education minister urges parents not to pull kids from school for sports

Education Minister Paul Calandra is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 29, 2026 4:22 pm.

Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra is urging parents not to pull their kids out of school for sports tournaments next year, when new attendance rules begin.

Starting in the upcoming school year, attendance and participation will make up either 10 or 15 per cent of a final mark, depending on the grade.

In Grades 9 and 10, attendance and participation will be 15 per cent of a final mark, and in Grades 11 and 12 it will be 10 per cent.

If a student has more than two unexcused absences, they wouldn’t be able to get that full 15 or 10 per cent.

Excused absences normally include illnesses and holy days, and while parents are allowed to excuse their children from school for a weekend hockey tournament that begins on a Friday, for example, Calandra says he doesn’t want that to be the norm.

He says attendance rates in Ontario high schools are among the worst in the country, and something must be done.

“My advice to parents is, keep them in school,” he said Monday at an unrelated announcement.

“Education should be their priority. We’re going to monitor this over the next year, as I said last week, and if we have to make some additional modifications, we will.”

Calandra said the ministry has heard from the Ontario Hockey League, for example, when it comes to “high-level” athletes.

“High-level athletes in training, obviously, we’ll make some accommodation for that, but I say this again to the sports organizations as well: Education is a priority,” he said.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Orange-level heat warning issued for parts of GTA; dangerous heat expected for Canada Day

It's going to be a hot one as Canada Day is celebrated mid-week and July rolls in with Environment and Climate Change Canada issuing an orange level heat warning on Monday for Toronto and parts of the...

updated

47m ago

Mayoral candidate Bradford says he'll rename and clean up 'dirty, unsafe' Sankofa Square

Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford says he'll rename Sankofa Square "Toronto Square" -- and clean it up -- if he's elected in October. Calling Sankofa Square at Yonge and Dundas streets "dirty...

2h ago

All EB lanes of Hwy. 401 at James Snow Parkway in Milton closed after crash

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers with the Highway Safety Division have closed all eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at James Snow Parkway in Milton after a multi-vehicle crash that sent one person...

5m ago

2 injured, 1 critically, after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Caledon

OPP officers say the crash happened on Highway 10 near Charleston Sideroad in Caledon at around 3:20 p.m. on Monday.

14m ago

Top Stories

Orange-level heat warning issued for parts of GTA; dangerous heat expected for Canada Day

It's going to be a hot one as Canada Day is celebrated mid-week and July rolls in with Environment and Climate Change Canada issuing an orange level heat warning on Monday for Toronto and parts of the...

updated

47m ago

Mayoral candidate Bradford says he'll rename and clean up 'dirty, unsafe' Sankofa Square

Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford says he'll rename Sankofa Square "Toronto Square" -- and clean it up -- if he's elected in October. Calling Sankofa Square at Yonge and Dundas streets "dirty...

2h ago

All EB lanes of Hwy. 401 at James Snow Parkway in Milton closed after crash

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers with the Highway Safety Division have closed all eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at James Snow Parkway in Milton after a multi-vehicle crash that sent one person...

5m ago

2 injured, 1 critically, after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Caledon

OPP officers say the crash happened on Highway 10 near Charleston Sideroad in Caledon at around 3:20 p.m. on Monday.

14m ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Toronto mayoral candidate calls for renaming of Sankofa Square

Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford is proposing another name change for Sankofa Square.

3h ago

5:21
Hot and humid days ahead with heat warnings, showers ahead

The GTA is in for a hot and humid week with heat warnings and forecasted showers this week.

1h ago

2:56
Toronto braces for heat wave, temperatures to feel close to 43

The GTA is expected to experience an intense summer heat wave this week as temperatures could feel as hot as 40 degrees.

6h ago

2:24
Construction of new playground for kids with special needs abruptly halted

Parents of children who attend a Toronto school for those with special needs reached out to Speakers Corner after construction on a playground they raised money to build was abruptly halted. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

1:47
Toronto Pride parade returns to city streets

One of the largest pride events in the world has returned to the city. David Zura takes a look and speaks with organizers as well as those attending.

21h ago

More Videos