Woman struck by vehicle in the Port Lands
Posted June 29, 2026 6:29 am.
Last Updated June 29, 2026 6:46 am.
A woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the Port Lands early Monday morning.
Toronto police were called to Carlaw Avenue and Commissioners Street just after 6 a.m.
The pedestrian, believed to be in her 30s, was taken to hospital by trauma run with life-threatening injuries. The driver involved remained at the scene.
Road closures are possible in the area and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.