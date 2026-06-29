Woman struck by vehicle in the Port Lands

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 29, 2026 6:29 am.

Last Updated June 29, 2026 6:46 am.

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the Port Lands early Monday morning.

Toronto police were called to Carlaw Avenue and Commissioners Street just after 6 a.m.

The pedestrian, believed to be in her 30s, was taken to hospital by trauma run with life-threatening injuries. The driver involved remained at the scene.

Road closures are possible in the area and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

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