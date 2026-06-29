Person critically injured after T-bone collision in King Township

A person has been critically injured in a two-vehicle collision in King Township on Monday.

York Regional Police officers say they were called to the area of Keele Street and 16th Sideroad shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Investigators say two vehicles were involved in a T-bone type of crash in the intersection, which is now closed for the investigation.

One person is in life-threatening condition.

More to come

COLLISION INVESTIGATION

12:33pm Keele Street/16th Sideroad, King Township – 2 Vehicle collision

– Keele St/16th Sdrd closed for investigation.

– Anyone with info please call 905-830-0303 ext 7100.#GO26222785 pic.twitter.com/WHqGqTA6pS — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 29, 2026