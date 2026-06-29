Person critically injured after T-bone collision in King Township

York Regional Police officers block off the intersection of Keele Street and 16th Sideroad in King Township Monday afternoon. CITYNEWS / Arthur Pressick

By Dilshad Burman

Posted June 29, 2026 3:29 pm.

Last Updated June 29, 2026 3:48 pm.

A person has been critically injured in a two-vehicle collision in King Township on Monday.

York Regional Police officers say they were called to the area of Keele Street and 16th Sideroad shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Investigators say two vehicles were involved in a T-bone type of crash in the intersection, which is now closed for the investigation.

One person is in life-threatening condition.

More to come

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