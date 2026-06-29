Person critically injured after T-bone collision in King Township
Posted June 29, 2026 3:29 pm.
Last Updated June 29, 2026 3:48 pm.
A person has been critically injured in a two-vehicle collision in King Township on Monday.
York Regional Police officers say they were called to the area of Keele Street and 16th Sideroad shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Investigators say two vehicles were involved in a T-bone type of crash in the intersection, which is now closed for the investigation.
One person is in life-threatening condition.
More to come
COLLISION INVESTIGATION
12:33pm
Keele Street/16th Sideroad, King Township
– 2 Vehicle collision
– Keele St/16th Sdrd closed for investigation.
– Anyone with info please call 905-830-0303 ext 7100.#GO26222785 pic.twitter.com/WHqGqTA6pS
— York Regional Police (@YRP) June 29, 2026