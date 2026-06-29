Rogers giving away 500 tickets to Canada Day Blue Jays game

While it may be a hot one on Wednesday, Rogers will be gifting 500 lucky fans with tickets to the celebrate Canada Day at the ballpark.

The Blue Jays will take on the New York Mets on Wednesday at 3:07 p.m., the last match-up of a three-game series that will see former Blue Jay Bo Bichette return to Rogers Centre.

There will be three surprise pop-up locations across the GTA on Tuesday with the first 75 Rogers customers winning a pair of tickets. A total of 225 pairs will be given away in-person while another 25 pairs will be given away on Instagram.

The locations of the giveaway will be revealed on the Rogers’ Instagram page starting at 7:00 a.m.

To be eligible for the tickets, customers must show a wireless device connected to the Rogers network, a Rogers Red Mastercard, the MyRogers app logged in to an active account, or a hard copy of a Rogers bill with accompanying photo ID.

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews