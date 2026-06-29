Snooker amateur champion from Brampton has a chance to turn pro later this year

Earlier this month, Brampton’s Nitin Sharma won the inaugural National Snooker League Main Event Title in Markham. The league just wrapped up it’s first season featuring the best amateur players in North America with Nitin capturing the final event of the season.

Nitin will head to Brazil later this year in an attempt to qualify for the World Snooker Tour needing to win the entire event to earn a 2-year tour card.

Nitin Sharma – Snooker

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Nitin? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!