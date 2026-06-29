Some Indigenous people wary of Order of Canada’s “colonial symbolism”: federal study

Canadian journalist and musician, Nardwuar the Human Serviette is pictured at Neptune Records in Vancouver, on Monday, December 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted June 29, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 29, 2026 5:35 am.

OTTAWA — Indigenous community members have encouraged federal officials to reflect on how the Order of Canada can overcome its “deep colonial symbolism and associations,” says an internal government presentation on efforts to modernize the Canadian honours system.

The April presentation, prepared for the Order of Canada Advisory Council, says recent feedback indicates that accepting the honour “could bring feelings of discomfort or shame” to some Indigenous people due to its colonial associations.

On the other hand, some said the Order of Canada offers an opportunity to advance reconciliation efforts by recognizing Indigenous strength and resilience.

The Privy Council Office’s Impact and Innovation Unit has been working with the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General and the Rideau Hall Foundation to learn more about public awareness of the Order of Canada.

As part of their work, researchers gathered views at an urban Indigenous summit last December and an Indigenous history and heritage gathering in March.

Participants framed achievement in terms of service, shared outcomes and community benefit — which does not always align with an honours system designed to single out individual merit, the presentation says.

“Indigenous perspectives often privilege honouring the contributions of communities as a whole, where community and collective impact matter more than individual distinction,” it reads.

The Canadian Press used the Access to Information Act to obtain the presentation and an associated memo for Privy Council Clerk Michael Sabia, the country’s top public servant.

More than 8,300 people have been invested into the Order of Canada since its creation in 1967. The honour, presented by the Governor General, recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to community and service to the nation.

Anyone can nominate a living Canadian to the Order of Canada.

The researchers examined “frictions and barriers” that create undue burdens and complexity for nominators and Chancellery of Honours staff at the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General, says the memo to Sabia.

They found problems — including unclear expectations about required information that push nominators into guesswork, and a post-nomination “black box” with little visibility for nominators on next steps, “prompting dissatisfaction and lack of trust,” the memo says.

There was also a lack of triage and clear criteria, causing staff to spend a disproportionate amount of time on files that were unlikely to advance, it says.

Research findings to date have emphasized the importance of proactive communication to Canadians about the Order of Canada, the diverse recipients who have received the honour and opportunities to modernize the application and decision-making processes, said Pierre-Alain Bujold, a Privy Council Office spokesman.

“This work includes — but is not limited to — discussions with First Nation, Métis and Inuit individuals and organizations where we are working to collect evidence that meaningfully represents the views of our Indigenous partners,” Bujold said in a written response to questions.

The internal presentation says Indigenous community members who took part in the initial discussions were asked to reflect on what merit means to them. They mentioned:

— sharing land-based knowledge, teaching stewardship and guiding others on the land;

— supporting Elders, mentoring youth, strengthening communities and volunteering selflessly;

— advocating for equity, amplifying marginalized voices and advancing Indigenous rights and access to opportunities;

— using creativity to preserve culture, raise awareness and create visual or storytelling experiences; and

— highlighting youth who inspire change, promote reconciliation and contribute to community awareness.

“Conversations with Canadians, including Indigenous Peoples, are ongoing,” Bujold said. The Privy Council Office will present its final report to the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General at the end of next month, he added.

Next steps also include engagement with visible minority groups who are under-represented in the Order of Canada, the memo to Sabia says.

Andrew Griffith, a former federal public servant who has compiled data on Order of Canada recipients, said he was surprised not to see a mention in the newly released documents of the under-representation of women.

Griffith’s data indicates that while women made up 51 per cent of the population in the 2021 census, they accounted for just 34.5 per cent of Order of Canada recipients from 2013 to 2024. The figure rose slightly to 36.8 per cent last year.

Griffith said in an interview that might be explained by the general under-representation of women at senior levels of organizations across society, with the exception of government and a few other sectors.

“But it’s still striking (for the Order of Canada) that they haven’t been able to really move the needle all that much.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2026.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heat, humidity expected to ring in Canada Day, kick off July

It's going to be a hot one as Canadians celebrate mid-week and July rolls in. Starting Monday, the high will reach 28 C as the heat begins to move into the GTA area. It will be partly cloudy into the...

27m ago

Eustáquio nets winner, Canada advances to round of 16 with 1-0 win over South Africa

Canada is through to the next stage of the FIFA World Cup after beating South Africa 1-0 in Los Angeles on Sunday.  Stephen Eustaquio scored in the second minute of injury time to vault the Canadians...

8h ago

Doctors detail 2024 Ontario child rabies death, warn public about contact with bats

TORONTO — Doctors are urging people to seek medical attention if they have any contact with bats to prevent potential rabies infection. In Monday's issue of the Canadian Medical Association Journal,...

23m ago

Revellers drench Mark Carney with water as Toronto celebrates Pride Parade

TORONTO — Toronto's annual Pride Parade on Sunday drew throngs of rainbow-clad partygoers, including the prime minister. Mark Carney joined the parade briefly with Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, shaking...

6h ago

Top Stories

Heat, humidity expected to ring in Canada Day, kick off July

It's going to be a hot one as Canadians celebrate mid-week and July rolls in. Starting Monday, the high will reach 28 C as the heat begins to move into the GTA area. It will be partly cloudy into the...

27m ago

Eustáquio nets winner, Canada advances to round of 16 with 1-0 win over South Africa

Canada is through to the next stage of the FIFA World Cup after beating South Africa 1-0 in Los Angeles on Sunday.  Stephen Eustaquio scored in the second minute of injury time to vault the Canadians...

8h ago

Doctors detail 2024 Ontario child rabies death, warn public about contact with bats

TORONTO — Doctors are urging people to seek medical attention if they have any contact with bats to prevent potential rabies infection. In Monday's issue of the Canadian Medical Association Journal,...

23m ago

Revellers drench Mark Carney with water as Toronto celebrates Pride Parade

TORONTO — Toronto's annual Pride Parade on Sunday drew throngs of rainbow-clad partygoers, including the prime minister. Mark Carney joined the parade briefly with Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, shaking...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:47
Toronto Pride parade returns to city streets

One of the largest pride events in the world has returned to the city. David Zura takes a look and speaks with organizers as well as those attending.

9h ago

1:23
Canada advances to round of 16 at FIFA World Cup

Stephen Eustaquio scored in the second minute of injury time to vault Canada into the next round after defeating South Africa 1-0 in a World Cup knockout stage game on Sunday.

10h ago

0:43
Prolonged stretch of hot, sunny weather begins

A warm front moves in this week, bringing with it temperatures in the low 30s and humidex values into the 40s.

11h ago

0:57
Man wanted for alleged murder of parents arrested after 10-day manhunt

After a 10-day manhunt, the man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly killing his parents has been arrested.

13h ago

0:35
Hot temperatures on the horizon

Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures continue for the first weekend of summer with very hot and humid weather moving in by Tuesday.

June 27, 2026 6:24 pm EST EST

More Videos