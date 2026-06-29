Man wanted after allegedly uttering anti-Black slurs and threats, swinging bat: Toronto police

Toronto police officers released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated threatening investigation. HANDOUT / Toronto Police Service

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 29, 2026 11:35 pm.

Toronto police investigators say they’re looking for a man in connection with a suspected hate-motivated threatening investigation after an incident in which anti-Black slurs and threats were allegedly made toward multiple individuals.

According to a Toronto Police Service statement issued Monday evening, the incident happened at around 4 p.m. on Friday at a plaza parking lot near Brimley Road and Huntingwood Drive.

Officers alleged the suspect drove past the victims, parked and exited his vehicle, and then “directed anti-Black slurs and threats towards the victims.”

“Shortly after, he returned and removed a baseball bat from the trunk of the vehicle, and swung it at the victims,” the statement said.  

“The incident was unprovoked, and the suspect and victims are not known to each other.”

As part of the statement, officers released two photos of the suspect wanted in connection with the investigation.

They described the man as being around five-foot-10 and between 30 to 40 years old, and having a medium build. Officers said the suspect was last seen wearing a red Cincinnati Reds hat, a white t-shirt, light-blue jeans, white shoes and a blue-and-white batting glove. They said the man was driving an older, four-door, silver Honda Civic.

Investigators said they’re treating the incident as a suspected hate-motivated offence, which means they may consult with the Crown attorney’s office. Generally, if someone is charged and ultimately convicted, officers said hate could be considered an aggravating factor during the sentencing process.

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