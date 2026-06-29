Canada’s invisible youth gang crisis

A string of shootings across the Greater Toronto Area are being tied to gun-for-hire networks targeted by vulnerable youth through encrypted messaging apps. Toronto Police say they have no idea who’s hiring teenagers to commit the crimes.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Dr. Adam Ellis, assistant professor at the University of Waterloo, about how youth get involved in street gangs and organized crime, and what realistic steps Ottawa could take to tackle the crisis.

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