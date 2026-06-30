The Big Story

‘Buy-a-brick’: Carney’s plan to renovate 24 Sussex

The official residence of the prime minister at 24 Sussex Drive in Ottawa on Friday, June 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 30, 2026 7:12 am.

Crumbling. Rat infested. Decrepit. Unsafe for human habitation. Perhaps not the words you would want to describe the official residence of Canada’s leader– but 24 Sussex Drive has been called it all. In fact, no Prime Minister has lived in the more than a century old mansion for a decade, after Justin Trudeau moved into Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall — the home of the Governor General — upon becoming prime minister in 2015.

But now, Prime Minister Mark Carney wants to change that. He’s started a fundraiser to pay for the renovations needed to make 24 Sussex habitable again — though he insists no matter what, he’ll never live in the more than 30-bedroom residence.

Today on The Big Story, host Caryn Ceolin speaks with Paul Deegan, CEO of Deegan Public Strategies, about the plan, what he thinks it signifies for Canada, and whether or not Canadians can get behind the plan.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
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