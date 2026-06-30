‘Buy-a-brick’: Carney’s plan to renovate 24 Sussex

Crumbling. Rat infested. Decrepit. Unsafe for human habitation. Perhaps not the words you would want to describe the official residence of Canada’s leader– but 24 Sussex Drive has been called it all. In fact, no Prime Minister has lived in the more than a century old mansion for a decade, after Justin Trudeau moved into Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall — the home of the Governor General — upon becoming prime minister in 2015.

But now, Prime Minister Mark Carney wants to change that. He’s started a fundraiser to pay for the renovations needed to make 24 Sussex habitable again — though he insists no matter what, he’ll never live in the more than 30-bedroom residence.

Today on The Big Story, host Caryn Ceolin speaks with Paul Deegan, CEO of Deegan Public Strategies, about the plan, what he thinks it signifies for Canada, and whether or not Canadians can get behind the plan.

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